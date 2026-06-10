'Help, Ship Is Sinking': Indian Crew's Distress Call After US Missile Attack

An audio clip has surfaced from a vessel that was attacked by the US Navy off the coast of Oman on Monday, with one of the 24 Indian crew members urging authorities to "please help," saying the tanker, MT Marivex, was on fire and sinking.

The Palau-flagged tanker, which was black-listed and sanctioned by the US, was hit by a missile after it tried to evade the American blockade of Iranian ports. All 24 Indian crew members were later rescued by the Omani military.

"Sir, this is motor tanker Marivex... We have fire on board, and vessel is sinking," a crew member said in a distress call to the authorities.

"US Navy attack, the missile on our engine room. We have hole at the bottom. We have fire onboard, please help... Please help, please help," the member said.

"Total all crew Indian. 24 crew, all crew Indian. Please help quickly, we need immediate help," he said.

A Helicopter Rescue

The Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai received information regarding the missile attack on MT Marivex, anchored off Masirah, at about 2:20 pm (IST). It immediately established communication with the Oman Maritime Search and Rescue Centre (OMSC) to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of the crew.

A Royal Air Force of Oman helicopter then reportedly took off from an air base on Masirah Island at about 3:25 PM and reached Marivex's location over 20 minutes later.

Visuals showed the chopper in action, flying over the vessel's deck and evacuating those on the tanker.

"The successful rescue operation underscores the effectiveness of international maritime cooperation and the robust coordination mechanisms among maritime rescue authorities in the region," India's Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

"It also highlights the Indian Coast Guard's commitment to safeguarding Indian seafarers and facilitating timely assistance during maritime emergencies," the statement added.

US On Attacking Ship With Indian Crew

The US confirmed its forces disabled the unladen oil tanker after the vessel violated the ongoing blockade against Iran by attempting to sail to an Iranian port.

"An F/A-18 Super Hornet from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) fired a precision munition into the ship's engineering and steering spaces after the crew failed to comply with directions from U.S. forces. Marivex is no longer sailing to Iran," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

MT Marivex had reportedly made four attempts to evade the US blockade. On three occasions, it had turned away after warnings by the US Navy.

The CENTCOM said the American forces have disabled seven non-compliant vessels, redirected 134 ships that complied, and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass since initiating the blockade on April 13.

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Iran effectively closed the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway -- a key route for oil and gas shipments -- when the war broke out on February 28. The US then announced its blockade of Iranian ports after peace talks in Pakistan failed to achieve a breakthrough in April.