Distress Audio Emerges After Indian-Flagged Tanker Fired Upon In Hormuz

Two Indian-flagged tankers turned back in the Strait of Hormuz after being fired upon by Iranian gunboats yesterday, as the waterway that carries one-fifth of the world's oil and gas remains at the centre of confusion in the middle of a war between the US, Israel, and Iran. No injuries were reported, and the vessels were not damaged in the firing, sources said.

A distress message from one of the tankers has now emerged, capturing the confusion that ensued during the firing. A crew member on board the crude oil tanker, Sanmar Herald, is heard trying to communicate with the Iranian navy in a roughly 30-second audio shared by Tanker Trackers, a maritime intelligence firm that tracks shipments.

"Sepah Navy. Sepah Navy. This is motor tanker Sanmar Herald. You gave me clearance to go. My name is second on your list. You are firing now. Let me turn back," the individual was heard saying.

NEW: Audio from the Indian oil tanker fired on by Iranian Navy in the Strait of Hormuz



“You gave me clearance to go. My name is second on your list. You are firing now. Let me turn back!” pic.twitter.com/C3nouIPzOJ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 18, 2026

Citing footage recorded by it, American broadcaster NBC also reported that the vessel was in the strait's 'Green Area'. The tanker had turned off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) while heading eastbound but turned it back on the eastern side.

The other vessel that came under firing was identified as Jag Arnav.

MEA Summons Iran Envoy

New Delhi summoned the Iranian ambassador after the incident and conveyed India's "deep concern" over the firing incident. The Foreign Secretary "noted the importance that India attached to the safety of merchant shipping and mariners and recalled that Iran had earlier facilitated the safe passage of several ships bound for India," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Read: 2 Indian-Flagged Vessels Attacked By Iran Gunboats In Hormuz, Crew Safe

"Reiterating his concern at this serious incident of firing on merchant ships, Foreign Secretary urged the Ambassador to convey India's views to the authorities in Iran and resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait," the MEA said. The ambassador "undertook to convey these views to the Iranian authorities," the ministry added.

The Confusion Around Hormuz

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Confusion prevails on the strait's operations as Iran may not be working as a cohesive system amid the war. Yesterday, Iran made a U-turn on its decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, citing the US blockade by as a ceasefire violation and leading several ships to abandon attempts to cross the crucial waterway.

"The control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state...under strict management and control of the armed forces," said Iran's joint military command on Saturday.

Read: 2 Indian-Flagged Ships Fired Upon In Hormuz: What We Know, In 5 Points

This reverses Iran's earlier decision to open the strait after a ceasefire was agreed to stop Israel's war with Hezbollah.

The Iran Guards have now warned, in a statement issued through Tasnim news agency, that approaching the Strait of Hormuz would be considered cooperating with the enemy, and the violating vessels will be targeted.

A week earlier, Iran's Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali had told NDTV that the strait will remain open for Indian ships. "We have good contact with the [Indian] government for allowing their ships to sail through the Strait of Hormuz," he had said.