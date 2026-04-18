2 Indian-Flagged Ships Fired Upon In Hormuz: What We Know, In 5 Points

Two Indian-flagged vessels came under attack from Iranian gunboats in the Strait of Hormuz today, sources said. No one was injured and the vessels were not damaged, they said. The two ships had to turn back after the incident northeast of Oman.

Here's your 5-point cheatsheet to this big story One of the two vessels involved in the incident was a very large crude carrier (VLCC), a classification given to tankers that are massive in size and designed for long-haul crude transport. One of them was carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil, sources said. Following the incident, New Delhi has summoned the Iranian ambassador, sources said. The two vessels were among numerous ships trying to pass through the vital waterway after Iran yesterday announced it was open for shipping. But Iran's latest move today to block the strait again in response to the US navy's blocking of Iranian ports has forced numerous commercial ships abandoning attempts to pass through the strait.

