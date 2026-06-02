Hugh Hefner's Ex Holly Madison Shares Rare Insight Into Playboy Mansion: "A Little Bit Scary"

Holly Madison has looked back at her years inside the Playboy Mansion, and said the experience was far different from what she expected when she first arrived.

Speaking to Page Six, Madison recalled moving into the famous mansion at age 21 to start a relationship with Hugh Hefner. At the time, she believed the mansion would offer stability and protection while she tried to build a life in the entertainment industry.

“I saw it as a safe harbour,” Madison said. Things turned out to be much more complex than she imagined. “And, of course, it turned out to be so much more complicated than that.”

A Different Reality Behind The Gates

Madison said she entered the Playboy world aware of some of the risks young women faced pursuing careers in entertainment.

According to the former reality star, there are “a lot of predatory people” in the industry “looking for young women who aren't that sophisticated”.

Because of that, she initially believed living at Hefner's home would be a safer option. Over time, though, she discovered that the environment came with its own challenges.

Madison described the atmosphere as highly competitive and said she quickly learned how fast relationships could change.

“It was very much an ‘everybody out for themselves' kind of environment,” she recalled.

The star also described the mansion as “a little bit scary” at times, a reflection she has shared before while discussing her experiences there.

Addressing Old Misconceptions

Madison also pushed back against one of the biggest labels attached to her during her relationship with Hefner.

Many people, she said, assumed she was “a gold digger out to steal all of [Hefner's] money.”

“While living in a nice house is nice, it was never really like that,” she explained.

“It was more that I was fascinated by him.”

Madison said she was interested in the opportunities that came with being part of Hefner's world rather than financial gain.

She also revealed that she and her co-stars, including Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson, did not receive residual payments from The Girls Next Door and were not paid during the show's first season.

These days, Madison says she has largely made peace with her Playboy years. The mother of two is focused on her family, career and future projects, though she admits she has become more careful about discussing personal details from that chapter of her life.