8 OnlyFans Models Rent 'Gen Z Version Of Playboy Mansion' To Shoot Videos, Earn Rs 123 Crore Monthly

Several OnlyFans content creators have pooled their resources to rent a lavish Miami mansion, which they've transformed into a collaborative workspace. Their venture has proven highly successful, generating millions in revenue. However, this success has also brought unwanted attention, with fans repeatedly showing up at their residence, forcing them to hire security, according to the New York Post.

The concept for this exclusive content creation house was the brainchild of Aishah Sofey and Sophie Rain, who garnered attention last year when Rain described herself as a "Christian virgin." After securing the lease on the luxury property in December for a hefty $75,000 (Rs 62 lakh) per month, they were joined by fellow OnlyFans stars Camilla Araujo (22), Alina Rose (24), Julia Filippo (22), Summer Iris (19), Ava Reyes (19), and Joy Mei (19), creating what they now call "The Bop House."

The 8,890-square-foot mansion features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a swimming pool, a rooftop sundeck, and waterfront access with space for a yacht or jet ski. In just two months, the house has gained viral fame, amassing three million followers across TikTok and Instagram.

"We're never apart for more than a few hours a day," Rain told JamPress, emphasizing the group's close bond. Despite their high-profile presence, she dismissed any notions of rivalry. "People assume there's constant competition, but we thrive as a team- and our income reflects that!"

Their financial success has been staggering, with earnings reportedly reaching $12.4 million (Rs 103 crore) in the first month, followed by nearly $15 million (Rs 125 crore) in January. For many young people, The Bop House embodies a modern version of the American dream-fame, fortune, and financial independence while living with friends.

However, life in the mansion isn't without its challenges. While drama among housemates is common, it's usually short-lived. A bigger issue has been the frequent appearance of fans at their doorstep.

"Fans show up all the time," Rain revealed. "We were often woken up by people knocking at our door in the middle of the night. It got so bad that we had to hire security."

Despite these concerns, the creators have no intention of slowing down. With seven of the eight women currently single, there are no restrictions on inviting guests over. Rain credits their ongoing success to their dedicated fanbase- particularly male subscribers.

"Men are the reason we make so much money every single month, and we're not stopping anytime soon," she said. "With the money The Bop House brings in, we could buy a new mansion every month."