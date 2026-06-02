Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Why She Won't Play PR Games: "<i>Mujhe Usse Thodi Kaam Mil Raha Hai</i>"

Sonakshi Sinha recently opened up about why she need not be "spotted everywhere". The System actress revealed that for the last few years she has not had a PR agency and is content with how things are.

What's Happening

Sonakshi Sinha told Zoom, "Baal katwaane jaa rahi hoon aur aap photo kheech rahe ho. Mujhe usse thodi kaam mil rahi hai? Why should I be seen and spotted everywhere? I don't need to. In fact, for the last couple of years I haven't had a PR agency."

On being asked about working in an industry where everyone is urged to put themselves out there, Sonakshi Sinha added, "It's a game I am not going to play. I will not get into it. Initially, when you start, that is what is told to you - this is how it is, and you have to do this. Yeh karna padhta hai, woh karna padhta hai. But now you have reached a place where you are very comfortable with where you are. I want my work to speak."

"My film is coming out, I have come out to promote it. I am interacting with the paparazzi and doing media interviews. When I have nothing to speak about or nothing to say, I don't see the need to do that - why should I be seen? When there is a film coming out, the production does all the PR for the film, related to the film. I am very happy just doing that, being happy and going home," concluded Sonakshi Sinha.

Work

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the courtroom drama System alongside Jyotika, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced under the banner of Baweja Studios by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja and Smitha Baliga.

In its review, NDTV wrote, "Jyotika, as the simple but sharp stenographer, is perfect for the role. Sonakshi Sinha lets go of the glam and her stoic presence elevates the key scenes where the case is cracked open. Ashutosh Gowariker as the demanding father is convincing."

Sonakshi Sinha dons the lawyer's robe for the first time onscreen as Neha Rajvansh, a privileged public prosecutor. Jyotika plays humble courtroom stenographer Sarika Rawat.

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