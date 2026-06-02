Kendall Jenner And Jacob Elordi Get Cozy On Romantic Japan Outing

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are once again fuelling relationship rumours after they were spotted during a trip to Japan. The pair was seen sharing a meal at a restaurant called Udon Shin in Tokyo. Their latest outing comes only weeks after the two were reportedly spending time together in Hawaii.

Photos shared by the restaurant on Instagram showed Jenner and Elordi sitting together with bowls of ramen in front of them while posing with staff members. The two stars also wore similar outfits – simple black T shirts – for the outing.

In the photograph, Jacob Elordi rested his head on Kendall Jenner's shoulder as they smiled for the camera. Neither Jenner nor Elordi has officially spoken about their relationship status, but their recent appearances together continue to spark speculation.

According to reports, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are not travelling alone in Japan. Reports say they are accompanied by photographer Renell Medrano and several friends. An eyewitness also claimed that during a meal at another restaurant, Kendall and Jacob looked close and spent a lot of time together.

The source said, “Kendall and Jacob were there with Renell Medrano and some other friends. There were a few people I didn't recognise. They were very cute and shared ramen. The two of them left way before the rest of the group. Everyone else stayed a lot longer for drinks.”

Although it is still unclear how serious Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's relationship is, previous People reports suggested that Kendall has strong feelings for him. According to a source, the two are not looking to put their relationship in the spotlight and prefer spending time together away from public attention. The insider said they are taking things slowly and allowing the connection to develop naturally. The source also added that Kendall enjoys being with Jacob and she's genuinely interested in him.