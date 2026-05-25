Jacob Elordi And Kendall Jenner Grab Dinner Days After Hawaii Vacation? What We Know

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner were spotted getting cosy in California, days after taking a vacation in Hawaii together. The Euphoria actor was seen grabbing dinner with Jenner on what appeared to be a double date.

The two were very affectionate with each other, TMZ reported, with Kendall slinging an arm around Elordi and scratching the back of his neck. She also played with his hair sometimes, as per the outlet. Elordi was captured laughing and smiling throughout the outing. The date took place near Jenner's home in Montecito, as per TMZ.



As of now, neither Elordi nor Jenner have made any statements about their rumoured relationship.



A few days ago, Elordi and Jenner were seen on an outing with Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner in Los Angeles. The group was captured driving in the city late at night, with Elordi behind the wheel. While Kendall Jenner sat in the front seat, Kylie, Chalamet and photographer Renell Medrano seated at the back.



Rumours about Jenner and Elordi's relationship first surfaced in March this year when they were spotted together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. A month later, attendees claimed that the duo were affectionate at Justin Bieber's after-party at Coachella.



Earlier this month, Jenner was spotted together with Elordi in Hawaii, fuelling speculation about their bond.



A source told Page Six, “Kendall really didn't expect to be this into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of changed everything.”



“They got super close on that trip, and it definitely made their connection stronger,” the insider added.



Jenner was previously linked to rapper Bad Bunny and NBA player Devin Booker. As for Elordi, the actor was earlier in a relationship with YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli.



Jacob Elordi's Work Commitments



The actor has garnered a lot of attention recently after his character Nate was killed off in Euphoria season 3. Spoilers ahead! In the seventh episode of the series, Nate was buried alive in a coffin with a pipe to breathe, while his wife Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) was given 72 hours to pay off his debt.



A snake got into the coffin through the pipe in the episode. By the time Cassie and Maddy (Alexa Demie) dug Nate out, he was dead. Elordi called the episode “a cool way to go” in a post-episode segment on HBO.



Elordi will appear next in Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars. The film also stars Margaret Qualley and Josh Brolin.