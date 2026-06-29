Kendall Jenner And Jacob Elordi Spotted Hand In Hand At Brisbane Airport

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have once again painted the town red. The pair attracted attention while leaving Brisbane Airport, where they were photographed walking hand in hand despite trying to avoid the spotlight.

Both Kendall and Jacob wore face masks, sunglasses and caps to keep a low profile, but they were still recognised by paparazzi.

Their recent appearance came after Jacob Elordi recently celebrated his 29th birthday with Kendall and his family. The couple was also seen spending time with Jacob's mother during the visit.

According to Page Six, although Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi did not show much PDA, the reality TV star was seen placing her hand on Euphoria actors elbow as they walked inside the airport. To conceal their identity, Jacob wore a hoodie, while Kendall completed her casual look with a baseball cap.

A source said, “They're just in that phase where they want to do everything together and things have gotten pretty serious.”

According to the Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were carrying several luxury designer bags worth more than $30,000 at Brisbane Airport. Jacob was seen carrying a large black Bottega Veneta tote bag and a Gucci duffle bag, while wearing a hoodie, matching track pants, white sneakers, sunglasses, green face mask and a scarf.

Kendall also tried to keep a low profile by wearing an Adidas cap, black face mask and a large black scarf that covered much of her face. She completed her outfit with a beige oversized coat, loose black trousers, black shoes and a large green leather handbag from The Row. Despite their efforts to stay unnoticed, the luxury bags and their appearance attracted attention.

The Australia trip came just weeks after Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were seen travelling in Japan. Before that, the couple had also spent time together in Hawaii, Montecito and different parts of Los Angeles.