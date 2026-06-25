Kendall Jenner Is Trying Her Best To Keep Jacob Elordi Away From The "Kardashian Machine": Reports

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have been growing closer every passing day, their romantic getaways indicate. The couple, reportedly linked since February, has decided to keep their relationship away from the spotlight.

According to Page Six reports, a source close to the couple revealed that Kendall is “crazy” about the Frankenstein star, but she is trying to shield him from the madness that comes from dating someone in their super-famous reality TV family.

Jacob Elordi “is the first guy she has been crazy about in years," the source told the outlet.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Are Keeping Their Relationship Private

The source added, “She's not rushing to throw him into the Kardashian machine…very few men survive that.”

Previously, in May, the model and the Euphoria star were spotted on a double date to a Fanatics party with Kendall's sister Kylie and her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet.

Although reports claimed that both Kendall and Jacob tried to avoid the spotlight, they were captured by paparazzi driving around Los Angeles. "That's why you haven't seen the pair of them anywhere else,” the source added.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Got ‘Super Close' During Hawaii Trip

As per reports, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were first linked in February, but it was not until their romantic Hawaiian getaway last month that took things from casual to serious. During that time, a source close to the model told Page Six, “Kendall really didn't expect to be this into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of changed everything.” The source continued, “They got super close on that trip, and it definitely made their connection stronger. It's becoming a lot more serious than she expected.”

Kendall has a long history of keeping her relationships private. In the past, she has largely kept her relationships low-key and out of the Kardashian-Jenner family's spotlight while dating NBA star Devin Booker and rapper Bad Bunny.

Jacob Elordi, who has previously dated Kaia Gerber and Olivia Jade Giannulli, used to attend red carpet events with both stars.