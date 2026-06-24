Kendall Jenner And Jacob Elordi Continue Rumored Romance With Australia Getaway

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi seem to be spending more time together, and their latest outing has only added to the buzz surrounding their rumored romance.

According to photos obtained by People, the rumoured couple were recently spotted enjoying a relaxed dog walk in Byron Bay, Australia. The coastal town holds special significance for Elordi, who grew up in nearby Brisbane before finding global fame through projects like Euphoria, Saltburn and The Kissing Booth.

The outing was anything but flashy. Jenner and Elordi appeared to be embracing the laid-back Australian lifestyle as they stepped out in nearly matching rain-ready looks. Both wore bright-colored jackets paired with dark trousers, while keeping a low profile with sunglasses and head coverings. Jenner chose a bandana for the casual walk, while Elordi completed his look with a baseball cap.

The sighting is the latest in a growing list of appearances that have fueled speculation about the duo's relationship status.

Weeks earlier, Jenner and Elordi were spotted together in Japan. A photo shared by popular Tokyo restaurant Udon Shin on Instagram showed Jenner and Elordi posing with staff members after dining there. The snapshot quickly caught the attention of fans, who noted that the two appeared comfortable and relaxed during their visit.

Before their Japan trip, reports also linked the pair to a getaway in Hawaii. Photos shared by entertainment outlet DeuxMoi showed Jenner and Elordi grabbing breakfast at Nourish Hanalei, a family-run farm on the island of Kaua'i. During the vacation, they were also reportedly seen exploring local shops, grabbing coffee and spending time at a resort.

While neither Jenner nor Elordi has publicly addressed the dating rumours, fans have been keeping a close eye on their recent outings.

Relationship speculation first gained momentum earlier this year after the pair were seen chatting at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. They were later spotted together again during the first weekend of Coachella in April.