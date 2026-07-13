Singers Hariharan And Lesle Lewis React As PM Modi Gifts Colonial Cousins Album To Australia PM: 'Thinking Of A Comeback'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to present Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with a vinyl edition of the iconic Colonial Cousins album during his official visit to Australia has brought one of India's most celebrated musical collaborations back into the spotlight.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, singer Hariharan said he was delighted by the gesture and believes it reflects the timeless appeal of Colonial Cousins, the iconic fusion project he created with Lesle Lewis.

"It's not surprising. It is because Colonial Cousins is a brand ambassador of India. It has always been. I was very happy to know that he had presented Colonial Cousins," Hariharan told NDTV.

The singer said the recognition also reaffirmed the lasting impact of the duo's music, even decades after their last album together.

"What I felt was that Colonial Cousins, from 1996 till 2000, when we released our last album, our music has remained relevant even today. When I do my shows, if I sing one or two Colonial Cousins songs, it makes the audience so happy. That euphoria is still there."

Hariharan revealed that he immediately shared the news with Lesle Lewis.

"I sent Lesle a note. He was travelling, and he was equally very happy," he said.

The singer also had exciting news for fans hoping for a reunion. Hariharan confirmed that Colonial Cousins is working on new music and that a comeback is already underway.

"Of course we have thought about it. We are thinking of coming back with singles. Doing a full album is difficult nowadays because the budgets to promote albums are not there any more. The market has changed. It's more about social media now," he explained.

Drawing parallels with the global music industry, Hariharan noted that even international artists are increasingly releasing standalone tracks instead of full-length albums.

"Even in the Western world, albums are very rare now. The biggest artists are coming out with singles or a couple of singles. That's what we are planning too. We have just done one single. You'll know about it very soon," he revealed.

Asked why Colonial Cousins continues to resonate with listeners nearly three decades later, Hariharan credited its seamless blend of Indian and Western musical traditions.

"I see Colonial Cousins as a beautiful capsule where you see India and the Western world as one. It is in a song format with words and stories. The music fusion is there. It's lyrically driven, musically driven and visually driven. It's an awesome package," he said.

On the other hand, Lesle Lewis told NDTV, "When Hariharan and I created Colonial Cousins, we wanted to bring different musical worlds together through a shared emotion. To see that journey come full circle - with the collector's edition vinyl presented by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi as a diplomatic gift - is profoundly moving. I sincerely thank the Hon'ble Prime Minister for choosing our music to represent India's cultural richness on the global stage."

He added, "It is a reminder that music can transcend borders, generations, and languages, carrying India's spirit and creativity wherever it is heard. This is a moment I will always cherish. Also, Colonial Cousins has just recorded a new single - something very different. Stay tuned."

With one diplomatic gift sparking renewed nostalgia, Colonial Cousins appears to be entering a new chapter - one that could soon bring fresh music to fans who have waited years for the duo's return.

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