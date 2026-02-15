Malayalam Actor Shiva Hariharan Dismisses 42 Dos And Don'ts Claim Against Allu Arjun, Calls It "Total Myth"

Allu Arjun has been at the centre of controversy after brand strategist Kaveri Baruah made shocking claims against him and his team. Since then, social media has been abuzz with the actor and his team following a strict list of 42 dos and don'ts. The Pushpa star's team, however, has strongly denied the claims and initiated a legal lawsuit.

Amid this, actor Shiva Hariharan stepped forward to share his personal experience while working with Allu Arjun. On Instagram, he shared a series of throwback pictures with the Telugu star from their shoot for an advertisement for a cold drink brand and showed his support and dismissed the 42 rules claims, calling them a “total myth". He wrote, “Been getting a lot of fan msgs about those 42 rules rumours.”

The actor further called Allu Arjun, “one of the coolest & kindest actors” he has worked so far, and continued, “He was really kind and understood we were hesitant to ask for a photo with him, so he himself asked if we needed a pic, waited after the shoot, & even sent managers to make sure we got the shots! As every other Malayali Big fan since of him since Happy – fandom doubled now!”

Take a look at the post here:

A few days ago, brand strategist Kaveri Baruah shared an encounter with Allu Arjun. “South stars come with an entourage. Before meeting him, we had a note which had 42 dos and don'ts. And they have manager ka manager ka manager. They are very strict, like ‘don't look into sir's eyes, don't shake your hands',” she shared in a now-deleted episode of the Sweekriti Talks podcast.

This revelation led to widespread criticism of the actor on social media. After which, his team released a statement on his behalf that read, “Certain recent comments made about Mr Allu Arjun are completely baseless and untrue. He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour. We take these false allegations seriously. Our legal team is initiating defamation proceedings against those responsible. We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information.”

On the work front, Allu Arjun will next appear in Atlee's pan-India film, tentatively titled AA22xA6.

