Is Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi The Next James Bond? What We Know

The race to be the next James Bond may have found an intriguing frontrunner. Any guesses? Euphoria star Jacob Elordi is reportedly being considered for the coveted role of 007 in Bond 26, the next installment in the iconic spy franchise. Reports surrounding the Australian actor intensified following the release of a new Chanel short film, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón.



Titled Who Will Take It All?, the 2-minute-16-second Bleu de Chanel campaign features Elordi in an action-heavy role that many insiders are calling his unofficial Bond audition tape.



The Chanel campaign fueled speculation. In the cinematic ad, Elordi navigates an elaborate cat-and-mouse game while cracking a mysterious safe in scenes packed with espionage-style tension and physical stunts. The short even ends with a visual nod reminiscent of classic Bond imagery, adding to the comparisons.



Amazon MGM Studios Is Looking For Fresh Face



According to reports, Amazon MGM Studios is searching for a younger actor (ideally under 30), who can lead the franchise across multiple films, similar to Daniel Craig. He headlined the films as Bond for 15 years, from 2006 to 2021. Elordi, 27, fits the profile. While Bond traditionally has been portrayed by British actors, sources claim the studio is also open to stars from former British colonies, including Australia, where Elordi was born.



Director Denis Villeneuve, who is set to helm Bond 26, is reportedly looking for a “fresh face” to reinvent the legendary spy for a new era. That approach may work in Elordi's favour, especially as other rumored contenders like Tom Holland are already heavily associated with major franchises such as Marvel's Spider-Man.



Elordi's darker and more unconventional performances in projects like Saltburn, Euphoria, and Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein are said to align more closely with the gritty sophistication producers may want for the next Bond.



Cuarón was an early contender to direct Bond 26, but he withdrew himself from the running. He even ends the Chanel short with a keyhole shot that's reminiscent of a classic Bond shot.



While sources say neither Elordi nor Cuarón intentionally designed the campaign as a Bond teaser, entertainment insiders reportedly view it as one of the strongest showcases yet of Elordi's potential as 007.



‘The search for the next James Bond is underway'



Amazon MGM Studios recently confirmed that the search for the next James Bond is officially underway but declined to comment on specific casting rumors.



In a statement shared on May 14, Amazon MGM Studios said, “The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.”



Meanwhile, several actors were considered for the part. These reportedly include Tom Francis, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Theo James, Jonathan Bailey, Jonathan Bailey, Harris Dickinson, Aaron Pierre, Damson Idris, Eternity actor Callum Turner and Rege-Jean Page. Henry Cavill was also linked to the James Bond role, though reports suggest the franchise may now lean toward a younger actor.