Zendaya Reveals Her Mom’s Rings Were Used In Rue’s Euphoria Look

Zendaya has detailed the meaning behind some of her character Rue's wardrobe in the HBO series Euphoria. She explained that Rue's fashion stays simple and consistent, but small details carry emotional value. One example is the rings her character wears on her fingers, which are not accessories but actually belong to Zendaya's real life mother.

The actress said the rings seen on Rue's hand were once worn by her mother, which makes them a meaningful part of the character's look. Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, is also involved in jewellery design and runs her own brand called Kizzmet Jewelry. Over the years, Zendaya has often supported her mother's work by wearing her designs on various occasions.

In an interview with Elle, Zendaya spoke about how Rue's clothing in Euphoria stays mostly the same throughout the show. She explained that even when Rue's life becomes difficult or unstable, her style does not change much. Zendaya pointed out that Rue is usually seen wearing simple, familiar clothes, like an “old white tank top and a vintage button-up.”

Referring to her fingers, the actress adds, "There's two rings that she wears on these two fingers, and those were my mom's rings.”

Zendaya explained that Rue's clothing style is closely connected to who she is as a person. She explained, “While it is incredibly unpredictable, I think the way she presents herself to the world is also [music] really consistent. Like she likes to make sure that she herself is comfortable and stays in her comfort zone. So, the same shoes, same hair, [music] same tank top, same, you know, hoodie. I have a little archive of like all her clothes. So, everything that I wore on the show, I have.”

The final episode of Euphoria season three is set to be released on May 31.