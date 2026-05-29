Richard Gere Upset Over Fans’ Reaction Son Homer’s Wild Scene With Sydney Sweeney

Homer Gere unexpectedly became one of the most talked about names after he featured in the latest episode of Euphoria. The actor, the son of Hollywood star Richard Gere, appeared in a bold scene alongside Sydney Sweeney's character, Cassie, shortly before Jacob Elordi's character Nate was killed in the series.

While the scene quickly went viral online, much of the attention shifted toward Homer's appearance. Viewers praised the young actor for looking natural on screen instead of having a toned body. However, reports now claim that his superstar father, Richard Gere, is not comfortable with the reaction.

According to insiders, the veteran actor comes from an older generation of Hollywood where leading men were expected to maintain a fit image. While Richard understands why modern audiences appreciate more realistic body types, sources say he still feels uneasy seeing his son celebrated for looking less fit.

A source close to Richard Gere told Radar Online, “Richard comes from a different Hollywood era. He spent decades being seen as the ultimate leading man in films like American Gigolo and always took pride in staying toned and looking his best. He's secretly embarrassed that Homer is being celebrated for looking flabby rather than fit.”

“Richard still believes movie stars should make an effort physically. He understands why people are embracing Homer's natural look, but privately, it makes him uncomfortable because he was raised in an industry where appearance was everything. He also finds it puzzling Homer already seems to be sporting a dad bod at the age of 26.”

Another insider shared that Richard Gere reportedly feels happy about the sudden attention Homer is receiving. However, he is not fully comfortable with the fact that the attention is coming from a very controversial television show.

During the May 24 episode of Euphoria, Cassie and Maddy were trying to figure out how Cassie can earn enough money to help save Nate, who was trapped underground by a mobster.

As part of the plan, Cassie got physical with an actor named Dylan, played by Homer Gere. After spending time together, Dylan stepped away to get some water while Cassie secretly posted an explicit photo of them on his social media account to attract more attention to her online adult content page.

At first, the idea appeared to work, but things later took a tragic turn. In the end, Cassie and Maddy failed to rescue Nate after a rattlesnake entered the underground box where he was trapped and killed him.