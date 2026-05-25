Sydney Sweeney’s Wild Euphoria Scene With Richard Gere’s Son In New Episode

Sydney Sweeney has done it again; a bold scene in the latest episode of Euphoria has left fans wide-eyed. The actress appears in another intimate scene, this time alongside newcomer Homer Gere, the son of Hollywood star Richard Gere and actress Carey Lowell.

Homer joined the current season as movie star Dylan Reid, whose arrival adds more drama and chaos to Cassie Howard's already messy life. The episode follows Cassie as she struggles to deal with the deletion of her OnlyFans account and losing many followers online.

Her former friend Maddy Perez, played by Alexa Demie, steps in as her manager and encourages her to go on a date with Dylan to regain attention and popularity. As the two spend time together, the situation quickly turns wild.

Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie, shares an intimate moment with Homer Gere's character Dylan after the two go home together. The scene shows a topless Cassie getting intimate with him. Later, after Dylan leaves the room, Cassie secretly takes his phone, unlocks it and uploads a photo of them together in bed to social media, hoping to regain public attention and followers after shutting down her OnlyFans account.

Since the third season of Euphoria began, creator Sam Levinson has faced criticism from some viewers who believe Cassie Howard's storyline has become increasingly embarrassing and uncomfortable.

Throughout the season, Sydney Sweeney's character has been shown in several shocking and controversial situations, including scenes involving drugs, chaotic behaviour and unusual online content.

Users feel that each episode pushes Cassie into more extreme moments that attract attention mainly for shock value. The latest episode has once again sparked debate on social media and viewers are questioning the direction of the character's storyline.

At the same time, the latest episode also featured a shocking twist involving Jacob Elordi's character. Sydney Sweeney's on screen boyfriend was unexpectedly killed, leaving viewers surprised and adding even more drama to the season's storyline.