Euphoria Star Opens Up On How Horrific Death Scene In Episode 7 Was Shot

Spoilers ahead! Euphoria season 3 managed to shock viewers with a gruesome death in its penultimate episode. The show killed off one of its main characters, Nate (played by Jacob Elordi), via snake bite while buried alive.



The scene generated a lot of chatter online. But Jacob Elordi, who played Nate in the HBO show, felt the death was “a cool way to go.”



Speaking on the post-show HBO segment, the Saltburn actor said, “It's cool to see it all come to what it's come to,” Page Six reported.



Jacob Elordi On His Euphoria Character Nate



The 28-year-old also expressed his opinion on Nate and called him a person who made “so many mistakes” and “dark choices”.



Recalling the way the scene was shot, Elordi revealed that a real boa constrictor was put in the coffin with him, with a fake rattler attached to the reptile.



The Wuthering Heights actor called the entire shooting experience “peaceful” and said the snake was actually “really cuddly” and “super cute”.



The Oscar nominee recalled, “He kind of just sidled up next to me, and it was nice. But he was really sleepy. He was a sleepy snake. I had to kind of nudge him to get him to come up. And that was it.”



Elordi's character Nate was the villain in the first two seasons of Euphoria. A high school student with anger issues, he manipulated, blackmailed and threatened everyone close to him. His anger issues resulted from finding his father's sex tapes at a young age, as per Page Six.



In the third season, set five years after the season two finale, the character was shown in a different light, with a softer and nicer personality. Nate seemed to genuinely love his girlfriend, Sydney Sweeney, instead of using her like in the second edition of the show.



Elordi told Entertainment Weekly in November that his approach to Euphoria's third season was different from his other projects.



"Usually, I would like to obsess over what I was doing and understand what was happening, and have the time to go through every element and construct it and put it together," Elordi explained. However, he had limited time to prepare for the final season of Euphoria. He based his approach off creative conversations” with director Sam Levinson.



Talking about his experience on the show, Elordi said, “It's a real treat to be a part of that show, and to play the quote-unquote bad guy,”, adding, “It's always more fun. You don't wanna play some morally superior, world-saving loser.”



Euphoria also stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Hunter Schafer, among others. The season finale airs on May 31.