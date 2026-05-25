<i>Euphoria</i> Season 3 Kills Off Major Character Ahead of Series Finale

Spoilers ahead!

Euphoria Season 3 is inching closer to its long-awaited finale. The new season has leaned harder than ever into chaos, heartbreak, and emotional fallout. Now, just before the endgame, the show delivers its most shocking twist yet by killing off a major character. Can you guess who it is?

Season 3 killed Jacob Elordi's controversial character, Nate Jacobs. In the May 24 episode of the HBO series, Nate's debt caught up to him and he was buried alive in a coffin, with a pipe leading to the surface so that he could breathe. While he was trapped underground for 72 hours, his wife Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) was forced to pay up.

Before Cassie could gather the money, a snake slipped into the box. She and Maddy (Alexa Demie) got Alamo to help dig him out, but it was too late. Nate was already dead from multiple rattlesnake bites. The twist set the stage for the show's presumed series finale.

In the “inside the episode” segment, Elordi said, "It was a cool way to go. Nate is somebody who's made so many mistakes and so many dark choices.” The actor said leaving was “bittersweet,” calling the show a “massive” part of his career and life, and that he's “proud” of his role.

Based on the Israeli series of the same name, Euphoria follows Zendaya's Rue, a high school student battling to stay sober after rehab. The show also tackles mental illness, toxic relationships, sexuality, and other heavy themes. Since its 2019 premiere, Euphoria has catapulted its cast to fame. Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and Colman Domingo also star in the show.

The new season picks up five years after high school. Characters navigate their 20s amid much darker, adult stakes. The series is currently approaching its conclusion, with the season finale scheduled to air on May 31, 2026.