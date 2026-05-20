Sydney Sweeney’s The Housemaid Set For Stage Adaptation

Sydney Sweeney's film The Housemaid is set to get a stage adaptation. Lionsgate, which produced the movie, announced the development of the stage version, with Bekah Brunstetter attached as the playwright.

The step is the latest in Lionsgate's attempts to expand The Housemaid franchise. Based on Freida McFadden's novel of the same name, The Housemaid is also expected to get a sequel next year. Titled The Housemaid's Secret, the film is set to go into production later this year.

Coming back to the play, things are more unclear as far as the production timeline is concerned. Melting Pot, led by Simon Friend and Hanna Osmolska, will produce the stage adaptation, Variety reported.

The Housemaid, which featured Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in the lead, focused on a young woman with a mysterious past who is hired as the live-in maid for a wealthy couple. The stage version will be based on the book and movie, which are very similar with a few differences in the endings.

For Sydney Sweeney, The Housemaid came as a major success, grossing over $400 million globally. The actress, currently part of Euphoria season 3, will reprise her role as Millie in the sequel.

Sydney Sweeney's Role In Euphoria Sparks Controversy

Sweeney's recent appearances in the latest season of Euphoria have garnered a lot of backlash. In her role as Cassie, the actress has featured in increasingly explicit storylines recently. Controversial scenes include Sweeney dressing up as a baby and a dog, sucking her own toe and posing almost nude for a photoshoot wrapped in a python, Page Six reported.

The scenes have generated a lot of controversy, with several people, including OnlyFans model Sydney Leathers, slamming the Emmy-nominated actress.

Sweeney, who has been playing Cassie since 2019, has defended her character's explicit scenes over the years. In 2022, she told Teen Vogue that the scenes were “important to the storyline and the character.” “There's a purpose to what that character is going through. That's the character,” the 28-year-old had said.

Apart from Sweeney, Euphoria also features Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer in key roles.

Meanwhile, Sweeney's boyfriend Scooter Braun is fully supportive of her steamy scenes on Euphoria, a source told Page Six. “Their relationship is very secure, and there's a strong level of trust between them. Scooter isn't the type to feel threatened by her work or try to control what roles she takes on,” the insider said.

Sydney Sweeney has a slew of projects in the pipeline after Euphoria's third and final season ends this year. She is set to feature in Josie Rourke's Custom of the Country and David Bruckner's The Caretaker, among others.



