Euphoria Actress Nika King Reacts To Having Only One Line In Latest Episode

Nika King is laughing along with fans after discovering that her long awaited return to Euphoria turned out to be much smaller than expected. The actress, who plays Leslie Bennett, the mother of Zendaya's character Rue, finally appeared again in season three after a long gap between episodes but her role lasted only a few moments.

In season three, episode six, Rue receives an unexpected phone call from her mother. Most of the scene was filmed from Rue's side of the conversation, as the camera barely showed King on screen.

After watching the episode herself, the actress realised she had only one line in the entire scene. Nika later reacted with humour, joking about the situation with her mother, who teased her for waiting three years for such a short appearance. The actress admitted she could only laugh at the moment.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Nika King said, “I just watched my episode that I've been promoting all week and my mom over here is clowning me. She said the internet waited all this time for me to just say one line.”

Her mother could also be heard joking in the background about fans waiting three years to finally see her return on the show.

“Y'all, I can't do nothing but laugh at this. When your mama clown you. I don't know. Who needs enemies when you have a mom like this? You better be glad I have a sense of humour. You better be glad I've got thick skin,” Nika King added.

This is not the first time Nika King has openly spoken about wanting a bigger role in Euphoria. Back in March 2024, she attracted attention after joking during a stand up comedy performance about having trouble paying rent because of the long delay between seasons of Sam Levinson's series.