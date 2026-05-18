Euphoria: How Sydney Sweeney’s Boyfriend Scooter Braun Reacted To Her Explicit Scenes

Scooter Braun is reportedly fully supportive of girlfriend Sydney Sweeney and her steamy scenes in Euphoria. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Braun understands that the actress's nude and intimate scenes are simply part of her work as an actor.

“Scooter has absolutely no issue with Sydney's more provocative scenes in ‘Euphoria' or any of the work she does as an actress,” the insider said. They added, “He fully understands that it's part of her job and respects how dedicated she is to her craft.”

The source also said Braun is not insecure about Sweeney's onscreen work. According to them, “Their relationship is very secure, and there's a strong level of trust between them. Scooter isn't the type to feel threatened by her work or try to control what roles she takes on.”

The insider further claimed that Braun is “incredibly supportive” of Sweeney's career and is proud of what she has achieved so far.

The comments came amid controversy around Sweeney's explicit scenes in Euphoria. In Sunday's episode, Sweeney's character Cassie appeared in a nearly nude photoshoot scene with a yellow python wrapped around her body.

Sweeney has played Cassie Howard on the HBO series since it first premiered in 2019. The role helped make her one of Hollywood's fastest-rising stars.

Interestingly, Sydney Sweeney and Braun were first linked romantically in September 2025. Reports claimed they met months earlier at the wedding celebrations of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Italy.

Page Six had earlier reported that Braun was initially unsure about pursuing the relationship because of their age gap. However, things later became serious between the two.

Earlier this month, the couple made their relationship Instagram official. Sweeney shared photos from the 2026 Stagecoach Music Festival in California, including pictures of Braun carrying her on his shoulders and the two posing together at the event. She captioned the post, “cowboy kind of weekend.”

Before dating Sweeney, Braun was married to Yael Cohen. They divorced in 2022 and share three children. Sweeney, meanwhile, ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino in 2025 after being together for several years.