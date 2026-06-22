How Scooter Braun Took His Relationship With "Too Young" Sydney Sweeney To Next Level

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney have taken their relationship to the next level. After becoming Instagram official, the couple has now publicly admitted that they were serious. It seems like despite their 16-year age gap, Sweeney and Braun are head over heels for one another.



Following the iconic Knicks game on Saturday night, where they beat the Spurs to clinch the NBA championship, Braun gushed about his girlfriend, calling Sweeney "the greatest good luck".



Scooter Braun Takes Relationship with Sydney Sweeney to the Next Level



After the victory, Braun was seen confirming the seriousness of his relationship with Sweeney. As per Page Six, in a video shared by his friend Steven Rifkind on Sunday, Braun was seen saying, “Syd, I love you and your family so much. You are the greatest good luck charm for a New York Knicks and Jets fan in history.”



The video confirmed that the couple have indeed gotten serious with one another. According to the outlet, a source close to the couple shared, “They're very happy together. They are really enjoying each other.” As per the report, when the couple first met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Italy last June, Braun told his friends that Sweeney was “too young” for anything beyond a summer fling.



What Braun thought was a fling quickly turned into something much more serious. Previously, in September, a source close to the couple opened up about Braun and Sweeney's relationship to Page Six and shared, “Game on, full throttle…not a casual relationship”. They further added, “He is picky about who he lets in his inner circle. If he is with her, it's not about what she looks like or celebrity, but it means he really likes her.”



Sydney Sweeney's And Scooter Braun's Recent Appearance

The couple was spotted out and about in Australia over the weekend. Photos circulating online showed Braun was carrying the Euphoria star as she wrapped her arms around his neck and indulged in some adorable PDA. The two were also seen smiling and laughing with one another before they spotted the cameras on them.





The sighting came only weeks after Sweeney shared a video on her Instagram profile, sharing a sneak peak into her romantic getaway with Braun as they toured Australia and enjoyed some quality time together.