Sydney Sweeney Kisses Boyfriend Scooter Braun In Birthday Post, Calls Him "Man With The Biggest Heart"

Sydney Sweeney likes to wear her heart on her sleeve. The Euphoria star has shared an oh-so-sweet birthday wish for her boyfriend, Scooter Braun.

The 28-year-old shared a series of candid moments with Scooter on Instagram Stories. The opening frame showed Sweeney giving Braun a peck on his cheek, marking his special day with a sweet message.

Calling him the man with the "biggest heart" she knows, the actress showered him with love on his 45th birthday.

But it was her second post that truly caught everyone's attention.

Sharing a black-and-white picture of the two dancing together, Sydney thanked Scooter for the little moments of happiness he has brought into her life, including their "living room dances."

She added that a good man is rare and described Scooter as someone who comes along "once in a lifetime."

The birthday tribute comes as Sydney and Scooter continue to keep fans updated on their relationship. The pair were first linked in 2025 and gradually began sharing more glimpses of their bond.

They later made things Instagram official and have since been spotted together at several events.

Recently, Scooter was also seen supporting Sydney at the launch event for her lingerie brand, SYRN, in Los Angeles. The couple was photographed together during the outing, further fuelling attention around their relationship.

Their romance has also played out courtside, with the two making appearances at New York Knicks games. Scooter previously praised Sydney during their NBA outings, while the couple's public moments have continued to grab headlines.

While both Sydney and Scooter largely kept their relationship private in the beginning, their latest social media exchanges suggest they are no longer shying away from celebrating each other publicly.