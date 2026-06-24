After Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney Turns Up The Heat In New SYRN Lingerie Campaign Video

Sydney Sweeney is once again turning heads, this time with a bold new campaign for her lingerie brand, SYRN. In the campaign, the Euphoria star flaunts the Lowdown Cami paired with matching Confidential Hipster underwear.

The video captures Sweeney rolling in bed, while confidently modelling the collection and bringing her signature boldness to the campaign.

The cami featured a low cut neckline and thin straps, giving it a simple and modern look. Sydney Sweeney paired it with the matching underwear in the Date Night colour, which comes with a mid rise fit and stretchy fabric.

Sydney Sweeney launched SYRN, in January. The company received financial backing from a group of investors that included Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Speaking about the brand, the actress, as per Page Six, said, “I wanted to create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are. I love working on cars, I go water skiing, I'll dress up for the red carpet then go home to snuggle my dogs. I'm not one thing, no woman is.”

Since launching SYRN, Sydney Sweeney has frequently appeared in campaigns for her own brand. She has modelled several collections, including Seductress, Romantic, Comfy and Playful.

Along with acting and running her lingerie brand, Sweeney works with several major companies as a global ambassador. The actress, in an interview with Empire, said that she enjoys staying busy and working on many projects at the same time. She likes having a packed schedule and managing different responsibilities at once. According to her, she often gets very little sleep and feels she performs best when she is constantly working and keeping herself occupied.