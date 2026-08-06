Internet Impressed With <i>Ramayana</i> English Trailer, Calls Ranbir Kapoor's Voice 'Most Accurate'

Ramayana makers unveiled an English-dubbed version of the trailer last evening, and it seems to have impressed fans more than the original Hindi one. The English trailer is aimed at reaching a wider audience. Elevated with AI-led lip sync and all-English dialogues, it appears to have received a positive response.

The makers implemented Brahma AI in the Ramayana English trailer to sync the lip movements of the actors with the new dub.

Reactions

One user wrote: "That flying elephant was majestic."

Another fan commented: "Wow... Ravana's English dub is better than the original one."

"I think I'm going to love the English dub more than the original Hindi one," added someone else.

Another fan wrote: "Ranbir's voice in English... that lip sync tech is dope."

Someone else commented: "Ranbir's voice is most accurate for sure."

"Sita's voice is epic, Ravana is amazing," mentioned another viewer.

About The Trailer

The trailer introduces Ranbir Kapoor in a calm and composed avatar as Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi impresses as Sita with her graceful and dignified screen presence.

Yash, who portrays Ravana, has emerged as one of the biggest highlights of the trailer. His intense look and commanding performance becoming a major talking point across social media.

Apart from the larger battle between good and evil, the trailer also highlights the emotional bond between Ram and Sita, offering audiences a glimpse into the film's emotional depth alongside its grand visual spectacle.

About Ramayana

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, “When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore.”

He added, “We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible — we're being ambitious, but grounded.”

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide in October 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Yash play pivotal roles in the film.

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