'Why Apologise For Making Money?": Mallika Sherawat Confirms Charging Rs 9 Lakh For <i>Traitors 2</i>

Actor Mallika Sherawat has confirmed reports that she is the highest-paid contestant on The Traitors 2. While she did not reveal the exact amount she is earning, the actor acknowledged that the speculation around her remuneration is accurate.

Reports had earlier claimed that Mallika is taking home between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 9 lakh for the reality show.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Mallika also opened up about why she has repeatedly turned down offers for Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, despite being approached several times over the years.

She said The Traitors 2 was the first reality show whose format genuinely interested her.

Mallika Confirms Reports About Her Fee

Reports had suggested that Mallika Sherawat is the highest-paid contestant on The Traitors 2, earning around Rs 7-9 lakh.

Responding to the speculation, the actor said the reports were largely correct.

"The speculation is right," she said with a laugh. "Why apologise for making money? People who say money is never the reason are lying. When you're independent, whether you're a man or a woman, money is always important because you have bills to pay and a lifestyle to maintain."

Speaking about valuing her work, Mallika said she has always believed in knowing her worth and would never take up a project for an amount she considers unfair.

Calling herself a self-made woman, she added that she enjoys working, earning and buying her own luxuries.

Why She Has Always Said No To Bigg Boss

During the interview, Mallika revealed that she has received multiple offers to participate in Bigg Boss over the years but has consistently declined them because she does not connect with the show's format.

"The format doesn't appeal to me. I don't think that as an actor I can bring any value to it. Bigg Boss is something I don't feel passionate about," she said.

The actor further shared that she has never made career decisions purely for financial reasons. According to her, being careful with money over the years has allowed her the freedom to choose projects that genuinely interest her.

Why The Traitors 2 Was Different

Unlike other reality shows, The Traitors 2 appealed to Mallika because of its psychological and strategy-driven format. She admitted that she was initially reluctant to participate and only agreed to watch the first season after her manager encouraged her to do so.

Explaining what fascinated her about the show, she said, "I feel the game gives you a mask and all the players have to see the person behind the mask. Also, the format is such that it makes you do things you might not do in real life because you want to win and stay relevant. The game plays you."

Mallika also described herself as a straightforward and honest person, admitting that manipulation is not one of her strengths despite enjoying observing people.

No Regrets About The Bachelorette India

Looking back at her stint on The Bachelorette India: Mere Khayalon Ki Mallika, Mallika said she has no regrets about participating in the dating reality show, even though she did not find a life partner through it.

She joked that the show turned out to be financially rewarding as it helped her buy two houses, which now generate rental income.

Last season of The Traitors saw Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerge as joint winners. Hosted by Karan Johar, The Traitors 2 will feature a fresh batch of 20 contestants and is set to premiere on Prime Video on August 13.

