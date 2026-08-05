'Doctors Were Giving Him CPR': Pradeep Rawat's Son Recalls His Final Moments

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat's son, Vikramaditya, broke down while remembering his father's final moments during the actor's last rites in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The actor's last rites were held at the Oshiwara Crematorium, where Vikramaditya spoke to the media about the family's heartbreaking journey over the past few days.

Recalling how his father's illness unfolded, he said, "We went to a doctor, and they said it might be a stomach infection or something. They gave him a lot of medicines, but none of them worked. My mom called me to say that his health had deteriorated. We got a blood test done, and his white blood cell count was very high. We immediately took him to Kokilaben Hospital, where the doctors told us there was a 99 per cent chance it was blood cancer."

He further added, "A day later, it was confirmed that it was blood cancer. We were shattered. It was a rare type of cancer, and it is very aggressive in nature. We had got my father's tests done just two months ago, and everything was normal. So whatever happened, happened within one and a half months."

Vikramaditya also shared the emotional details of his father's final moments. "We rushed outside the ICU. All the doctors were inside. I opened the door and saw them giving him CPR. That's when I understood," he said.

Speaking about his mother's reaction, he added, "Then my mum started crying. That's it. I'm sure he's in a better place."

Despite the family's grief, Vikramaditya thanked everyone who came to bid farewell to the veteran actor. "He's happy that so many people showed up. I'm sure he's very happy. Thank you very much," he said.

Pradeep Rawat died on August 4 at the age of 74 after battling blood cancer. His last rites was attended by Aamir Khan and the Lagaan team in Mumbai.

He is best known for his role in Ghajini, Lagaan, BR Chopra's Mahabharat.