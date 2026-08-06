'False And Baseless': <i>Golmaal 5</i> Makers Dismiss Release Date Rumours

Rumours about the release date of Golmaal 5 have been doing the rounds on social media over the past few days. However, the makers have now put an end to the speculation by issuing an official statement.

Sharing a statement on behalf of Rohit Shetty Picturez, the spokesperson said, "We have come across speculation regarding the release date of our upcoming film, Golmaal 5. We would like to clarify that these reports are completely false and baseless."

The makers also said that the team is currently focused on completing the film and that any official information will be shared only through authorised channels.



"Our entire team is currently focused on making an entertaining film for audiences and we look forward to sharing official updates at the appropriate time. Any information regarding the film, including its release date, will be communicated only through our official announcements."

They also urged the media and social media users not to spread unverified information about the film.

"We request members of the media to refrain from publishing or circulating misleading information. We appreciate your continued support and cooperation."

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the Golmaal franchise has been making film buffs laugh for almost two decades now.

The first installment, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, which hit theatres in 2006 and became a huge hit. It starred Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor. Paresh Rawal and Rimi Sen were also part of the first film.

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