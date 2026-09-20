Mini Mathur Says She 'Didn't Like' Salman Khan's 'Scared Of Wife' Remark About Kabir Khan

Mini Mathur emerged as the winner of the Prime Video reality show Alliance, taking home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Reflecting on her time in the house, the television host opened up about Salman Khan's appearance on the show and his remark about her husband, filmmaker Kabir Khan, being “scared” of her. Mini admitted that while she adores Salman, she did not like the comment.

“I, of course, adore him and it was wonderful to hear him say that. You know, of course, I didn't like that comment,” Mini said in an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel.

The actor said she had often been identified primarily as “Kabir's better half” and was glad that her time on the show gave Salman an opportunity to see a different side of her personality. "I was always like Kabir's better half, and so I'm glad that he got to see a side of me that he hadn't before,” she said.

Mini further shared that she loved having Salman in Alliance and found it entertaining to watch the other contestants react to his presence. “It was so enjoyable to watch the rest of the house sit with their mouths open and their jaws on the floor saying, ‘This is real. Somebody pinch me. The Salman Khan is sitting with us sipping coffee,'” she added.

The actor added that Salman's appearance came at a pivotal stage of the show, just days ahead of the finale. “We just needed that kind of energy in the house two days, three days before the finale. He shared a lot of his personal experiences, gave Su a boost and joked around with a whole lot of us. It was nice to have that crazy energy in the house,” Mini said.

Salman Khan is currently hosting the reality TV show Bigg Boss 20 and gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.

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