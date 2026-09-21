Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber, 27, Dies At Los Angeles Rehab

Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has died at the age of 27, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

Details

A report cited by PEOPLE said that Gerber died at a rehab facility.

Following Presley's death, a representative from the family told PEOPLE, "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time."

Further information about his cause of death was not immediately available.

Background

Presley was the elder brother of model and actor Kaia Gerber. He began his modelling career at a young age and was signed by IMG Models when he was 15.

Over the years, he walked the runway for fashion houses including Moschino and Dolce & Gabbana and featured in campaigns for brands such as Calvin Klein and Celine.

Gerber had also spoken publicly about his experiences with mental health and substance abuse. After facing a DUI charge in 2019, he discussed his treatment and later used his platform to talk about mental health. In 2024, he launched a series of videos titled "Mental Health Mondays", where he spoke about his experiences.

His struggles with addiction were also discussed by his sister Kaia in a recent interview with Vogue. Speaking about the impact his battle had on their family, she said, "When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone," she told the publication. "I think that's also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing."

Kaia also spoke about how Presley chose to be open about his struggles despite their family's traditionally private approach to personal matters.

"My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn't share anything," Kaia added, "and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, 'I'm gonna be very human for everyone.' There's only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you're ashamed of them."