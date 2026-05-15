Chloe Cherry Reveals She’s Had So Much Lip Filler She Feels No Pain

Euphoria actress Chloe Cherry has opened up about her cosmetic procedures and how often she has gotten lip fillers over the years. The actress recently shared that she has become so familiar with the treatment that she no longer needs numbing cream before getting injections.

Speaking honestly about her experience with fillers and Botox, Cherry explained that cosmetic treatments have become a regular part of her beauty routine and said she first decided to try them because she was unhappy with certain parts of her appearance. Cherry has often faced online criticism and rude comments about her lips, but she has continued to defend her choices.

Speaking on Vogue's Beauty Secrets series, Chloe Cherry said, “Obviously, I get lip filler. I have gotten so much lip filler in my lifetime that I no longer even need to use the numbing cream, 'cause I am so used to how it feels to get lip filler. It's my thing.”

The actress also explained that she chose to get Botox and lip fillers “because I did not like how my face looked and then it just kind of led to me just having to keep doing it and keep upkeeping with it. But I have literally put it in my forehead so many times that, I'm not even kidding, I think that the muscle has atrophied.”

Chloe Cherry's latest comments come after she revealed in a 2022 appearance on the BFFs: Josh Richards & Bri Chickenfry podcast that she had gotten lip fillers around 15 times.

She said, “My lip injector people, they're like ‘Can you stop coming here please?' They're like, ‘We see you more than we see our own family. Get away.' I've literally had my lips done like 15 times. I'm 24 and I could have started getting my lips done at 18. Technically, you're supposed to do it every 6 months, so like technically I should only have a maximum of having my lips done like 12 times, but I've done them way more than that.”

Chloe Cherry is known for playing Faye in the hit HBO teen drama, Euphoria.