“Euphoria Has Gone Too Far”: Fans React To Sydney Sweeney’s Controversial Scene In New Episode

Euphoria is once again at the center of controversy, this time, for Sydney Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard and the show's increasingly explicit storyline.

Sunday night's episode sparked a wave of reactions online after Cassie was shown building her OnlyFans career through a series of provocative scenes. In the episode, the character appears in a revealing polka dot bodysuit while filming content for subscribers. The storyline also includes scenes involving used underwear sales and bizarre fan requests.

Cassie finally appears to hit a breaking point when one subscriber offers her $700 to “fart into a jar.”

The episode immediately triggered strong reactions across social media, with many viewers questioning whether the HBO drama had pushed things too far this season.

“Sydney Sweeney they just cant be paying u enough for all this like the money can't be that good,” one X user wrote.

sydney sweeney they just cant be paying u enough for all this like the money cant be that good — cay (@koralinadean) May 11, 2026

Another added, “Does Sydney Sweeney really like doing this much nudity? Like I won't police a woman if she enjoys this but woah euphoria.”

Does Sydney Sweeney really like doing this much nudity? Like I won't police a woman if she enjoys this but woah #euphoria — J.C. Carter show (@CarterJahad) May 11, 2026

Several viewers also criticised what they described as the oversexualization of Cassie's character.

“Euphoria has gone too far WTF,” one person posted online, while another wrote, “The oversexuality of Cassie is ruining Euphoria for me.”

the oversexuality of Cassie is ruining Euphoria for me — ℰ???????????????????? ???? (@butterfly_jihye) May 11, 2026

The episode also showed Cassie on a fictional media tour, including an appearance on Trisha Paytas' online show.

During the segment, Cassie makes several controversial remarks about gender roles and politics. “If a man today were to say that he wants a girlfriend who can cook or clean, he might as well be screaming the N-word,” the character says in the scene.

After an off-camera voice jokes, “You sound like a Democrat,” Cassie responds with a derogatory slur.

Later in the episode, Cassie continues, “I just feel like American men have been treated like second-class citizens.”

“In the past, men used to be hunters, gatherers, and protectors. Now, they're being forced to walk around on their tippy toes. It's not natural,” she adds.

The storyline has now fueled speculation online about whether Sweeney's own political views are influencing the character. Some social media users claimed the actress was “not acting” in the episode.

The comment referred to her previous controversies, including criticism surrounding her American Eagle campaign and photos from her mother's “MAGA”-themed birthday celebration.

HBO has not publicly commented on the backlash so far.