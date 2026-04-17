Sydney Sweeney And Scooter Braun Make Their Relationship Instagram Official, His Epic Reaction Steals The Show

After months of speculation, actor Sydney Sweeney and music producer Scooter Braun made their relationship Instagram-official recently.

On 15 April, the 28-year-old actress shared an adorable black-and-white picture with her beau on her Instagram story. Braun, 44, added a quirky caption to it, "Lucky ba****d."

The snap seems to have been taken at the Euphoria premiere on April 7, where Sydney looked regal in a white gown while Braun opted for a casual look.

Instagram/Sydney Sweeney

Where It All Started

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun reportedly met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice, Italy. This was in September 2025, and soon after, the lovebirds were spotted out and about in Los Angeles.

By December, there were reports from PEOPLE that the two were getting serious about each other.

While Sydney Sweeney called it quits with businessman Jonathan Davino in March 2025, Scooter Braun was previously married to Yael Cohen.

When Sydney Sweeney Opened Up About Romantic Love

In a recent conversation with Cosmopolitan, Sydney Sweeney shared her views on romantic love.

She had said, "Like freedom. You know in The Princess Diaries when Anne Hathaway says that when she kisses the guy she knows she's supposed to be with, her foot will flip up? That's what love feels like. The lights will magically turn on. The birds will start flying. The fountains start shooting water. Love is a Disney movie."

Speaking of whether she would like to keep a relationship private or public, she had said, "I was in a relationship for a very long time, 17, for seven and a half years, and I never talked about it. I was very private. No one would ever see us. I think it's important to have some things for myself. I understand that I'm a public person, but I'm still in my 20s. I'm still figuring out love, and it's hard to do that with millions of people who have their own opinions of what that looks like. At the same time, for all of my 20s, I put my head down and focused on work-and now I want to experience things. But it's hard deciding that I want to experience love in the public eye. I'm just navigating it all."

Sydney Sweeney's latest work was in Euphoria Season 3. She will also be seen in The Housemaid's Secret.