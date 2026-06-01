Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Custody Battle Nears End As Twins Will Turn 18 Next Month

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's long-running legal battle over their children is set to reach its final stage. Their youngest children, twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt, are inching closer to turn 18 on July 12.

The milestone will effectively bring an end to the remaining custody arrangements between the former couple, who have been engaged in legal disputes since Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 after two years of marriage.

Jolie and Pitt share six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. Under previous custody arrangements, Jolie retained primary custody of the minor children while Pitt was granted visitation rights.

Once the twins reach adulthood, the residual custody agreement will no longer apply, closing a decade-long chapter in the former couple's legal battles.

As per Page Six, Pitt has a limited relationship with several of his children, some of whom have reportedly chosen not to use his surname publicly. Recent reports also claimed that Jolie distanced the children from Pitt over the years, particularly those who were once closest to their father.

The former Hollywood power couple's separation followed allegations made by Jolie concerning an incident aboard a private flight in September 2016. In April 2022, Jolie allegedly filed an anonymous lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act seeking the release of documents related to the incident.

Pitt has consistently denied allegations of physical abuse. Authorities investigated the matter at the time, and no criminal charges were filed. She later dropped the lawsuit in September 2024.

Over the years, the divorce and custody proceedings generated extensive public attention, with both sides involved in multiple legal disputes, including an ongoing battle over the ownership of the French winery estate, Château Miraval.

In the years since the split, Pitt has also spoken publicly about overcoming alcohol addiction and maintaining sobriety. The actor credited support groups for helping him through a difficult period following the breakup, saying, “It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting. I needed to wake the f--k up in some areas.”

Professionally and personally, both stars have largely moved forward. Pitt has been in a relationship with jewelry executive Ines de Ramon since 2022, while Jolie only had dalliances with singer The Weeknd. She has focused on her children, humanitarian work and film projects.

Recent reports suggest that Jolie is considering spending less time in Los Angeles now that her children are adults. She has also put her sprawling Los Feliz home up for sale for nearly $30 million. Sources close to the actress have said she never intended to remain in the city permanently and had stayed largely because of custody-related obligations.