Brad Pitt Sued By Malibu-Based “Penis Cream” Maker? What We Know

A Malibu-based brand known for its high-end “penis cream” has filed a case against Brad Pitt's skincare line for trademark violation

Beau D., which entered the market in 2020 with a lip salve and a so-called D. Cream, has accused Pitt of changing the name of his own company to something allegedly similar, AirMail reported.

Pitt co-founded the French beauty brand Le Domaine in 2022 in partnership with the Perrin family, one of the premium wine-makers in Provence, France. Last summer, the company rebranded itself from Le Domaine to Beau Domaine. That's when friends of Brandon Palas, the creator of Beau D., alerted him to the similarities between the beauty brand's name and font and his own company.

A former fashion editor at the now-defunct Men's Vogue, Palas tried to pursue a private settlement at first. When three attempts failed, he decided to go in for litigation in December.

The case is still ongoing. Palas claimed common-law unfair competition, trademark infringement and false designation of origin under California's Business and Professions Code has demanded over $75,000 in damages. He has also asked for a permanent injunction that would mean Brad Pitt's skincare line cannot use the Beau Domaine name and branding.



Beau Domaine has not filed a legal response yet.

Palas told AirMail that his case is not about “publicity or punishment”; rather, it aims to protect the integrity of his brand and to ensure “independent brands have the right to grow without being overshadowed or diluted.”

Brad Pitt's Work Commitments

While the legal case may be ongoing, Brad Pitt is busy with his work projects. The Oscar winner has several projects in the pipeline, including a sequel to his 2025 hit, F1.

Pitt will reprise his role as Cliff Booth in the spin-off to Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Directed by David Fincher, The Adventures of Cliff Booth will be released in IMAX theatres on November 25, before debuting on Netflix the next month.

Brad Pitt also has Heart of the Beast lined up for release in September. The David Ayer directorial revolves around a former Army Special Forces Soldier and his retired combat dog who have to battle for their survival after a plane crash lands them deep in the Alaskan wilderness, as per Deadline.

As for the F1 sequel, Brad Pitt's co-star from the first film, Kerry Condon, said that scheduling delays may lead to “a little bit of a wait” for the film, Screenrant reported. The biggest obstacles, according to the outlet, were the availability of director Joseph Kosinski and the film's dependency on the real-life Formula One racing schedule.