Brad Pitt Is “Very Happy” With Ines de Ramon But Unlikely To Marry Anytime Soon: Report

A third marriage is off the table for Brad Pitt, currently in a relationship with jewellery designer Ines de Ramon. According to reports, after the F1 actor's tumultuous divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Pitt is not looking for marriage at the moment.



Pitt and Ramon are “very happy", and the actor “enjoys the peace and support of his easygoing girlfriend", DailyMail reported. Sources close to the actor told the publication, “He has a great partner who he appreciates, but there is no rush in that direction.”



Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Divorce



iBrad Pitt and Angelina Jolie called it quits in 2016 and were in a continuous legal battle for eight long years before settling in 2024. The former couple is still engaged in a court battle over Chateau Miraval, a posh estate they co-own in France.



A source close to Pitt accused Jolie of starting a “campaign of alienation” against the actor. “The antagonism is huge. He has been alienated from the kids completely; it is devastating to him,” the source told Daily Mail. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six kids together, including Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne – all of them are reportedly estranged from the Hollywood star.



According to TMZ, Pitt and Jolie's daughter Zahara graduated from college last week but Pitt was absent from the ceremony. “Nothing prevented him from showing up for her. Or ever visiting her. The day was about all she accomplished. Not whether he was willing to attend,” a source said.



The report further claimed that Zahara dropped Pitt's last name while walking on stage to receive her diploma for her Bachelor of Arts in psychology. Instead of Zahara Marley Jolie Pitt, she was announced as Zahara Marley Jolie.



Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's Relationship



After Ines de Ramon's split with ex husband Paul Wesley, the jewellery designer got spotted with Pitt in late 2022. Since then the couple has been spotted together multiple times at major events, including the Venice Film Festival, the British Grand Prix, and the Mercedes-AMG premiere among other occasions. Although the couple seem to be having a healthy relationship they are not in a rush to walk down the aisle.