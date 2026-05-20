Brad Pitt Arrives With Ines De Ramon At Los Angeles Event After Daughter Drops His Surname

Brad Pitt, 62, made a public appearance with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 33, at the Mercedes-AMG world premiere event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 19. The couple, who have been together since late 2022, was seen holding hands and posing for photographs as they made their way to the event held at the Sixth Street Bridge.

For the event, the F1 star, who was seen sporting a mustache and long hair look, wore a tan suit paired with a white shirt and gold-framed sunglasses, while his 33-year-old jewellery designer looked stunning in a red strapless dress with a pair of red heels. Throughout the evening, they interacted with other guests at the event and at one point, Pitt even posed for single photo ops.

The actor's outing comes shortly after his and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's daughter, Zahara Jolie, whom they adopted in 2005, graduated from Spelman College in Atlanta. During the graduation ceremony, her name was announced as Zahara Marley Jolie instead of Jolie-Pitt, which drew significance buzz. She has been estranged from Pitt since the pair split up nearly a decade ago

This is not the first time that the former couple's children have dropped Pitt's surname from their names. Shiloh legally removed Pitt from her name after turning 18 in the summer of 2024. In February this year, Maddox dropped Pitt from his name, which was revealed when credits rolled out for Couture. He worked as an assistant director on the movie featuring Jolie. Meanwhile, in May 2024, Vivienne's name was printed as Vivenne Jolie instead of Jolie-Pitt in the playbill of the Broadway musical, The Outsiders.

The 62-year-old actor, who finalised his divorce from Jolie in December 2024 after a long legal battle following their separation in 2016, shares six children with his ex-wife: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Last year, Pitt briefly spoke about family while attending the premiere of his film F1 in Mexico City. “No matter the mistake, you know, you just learn from it and move on,” he told ET. “I think you get to my age and see how important it is to surround yourself with the people you know, the people you love, the people that love you back. Friends, family, and that's it.”