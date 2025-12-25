Why Brad Pitt Thought Leonardo DiCaprio's Parents Were "Extras" In <i>Once Upon A Time In Hollywood</i> After Their First Meeting

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio recently recalled a hilarious incident while filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The Titanic actor shared why Brad Pitt was confused when he first met his parents, George DiCaprio and Peggy Ann Farrar.

What's Happening

In a conversation with TIME, the 51-year-old gave context about his parents meeting Brad Pitt, "My stepmother is a follower of Sikhism. My father comes from the hippie counterculture, grew up in San Francisco and Los Angeles, and spent time with a lot of people from the underground art movement in Los Angeles in the '70s."

DiCaprio continued, "I remember that moment when we were leaving Musso & Frank's on Hollywood Boulevard, and I said to Brad Pitt, 'This is my dad, and this is my stepmom.' And he said, 'Yeah, sure.' I said, 'No, it's them.' He said, 'Yeah, sure.'"

Laughing about how the incident unfolded, DiCaprio said, "I thought, 'I know they look like extras in this movie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), but it's actually them. This is how they dress every day.' It was an incredible moment. I'll never forget it."

About Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

The 2019 film starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio was Quentin Tarantino's ninth directorial. The comedy-drama was set against the backdrop of Los Angeles in 1969, revisiting the final moments of Hollywood's golden age. The film also had Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley, Dakota Fanning in key roles.