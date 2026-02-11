Brad Pitt's Blockbuster <i>F1</i> Sequel Confirmed, Says Producer

F1, led by Brad Pitt, which was a blockbuster last year, is officially in the works for a sequel. The producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed it to BBC. The film is co-produced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, and has also bagged four Oscar nominations this year - including Best Picture.

He told BBC at the annual Academy Awards luncheon in Los Angeles, "We're working on a sequel."

However, the producer refused to reveal more details on casting or the project timeline. He did not say much about Brad Pitt reprising his role either, though Bruckheimer said he would be involved in casting details.

Speculation around the F1 sequel has been rife for some time now, but no official confirmation had been made until now.

At the Apple TV Press Day last week, a question was asked from the audience about a possible F1 sequel.

Apple senior executive Eddie Cue had read out the question, and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali had asked fans to "stay tuned."

When The F1 Director Talked About Having Brad Pitt And Tom Cruise In The Lead

In an earlier interview, F1 director Joseph Kosinski revealed that he had initially pitched the idea of Ford Vs Ferrari with Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in the lead roles. However, it didn't see the light of day due to budget issues with the makers. James Mangold ended up directing Ford Vs Ferrari with Christian Bale and Matt Damon instead.

In an interview with The National, Pitt revealed that there was another reason why Ford Vs Ferrari didn't feature him in the lead roles.

"Tom and I, for a while there, were on Ford Vs Ferrari with Joe [to direct]. This was about 10 years before the guys who actually made it - and made it a great movie," Pitt said.

He added, "What it came down to is that we both wanted to drive, and [Tom] wanted to play Shelby, and I wanted to play Ken Miles. And when Tom realised that Carroll Shelby would not be driving much in the movie, it didn't come through. So I'm not sure how that's going to work [in a potential F1 sequel], but we'll give it a go. I'd love to," as quoted by Variety.

About F1

F1 is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who is famous for directing Top Gun: Maverick. The racing drama also stars Damson Idris, Javier Bardem and Kerry McKenna in lead roles.

It was released in theatres on June 27, 2025.