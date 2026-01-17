Jennifer Lawrence On Losing A Role To Margot Robbie: "I Was Not Pretty Enough"

Jennifer Lawrence recently opened up about missing out on the role of Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The actress shared that she lost the part to Margot Robbie because people online felt she was not "pretty enough" to play the role.

During her appearance on the Happy Sad Confused with Josh Horowitz live podcast, Jennifer spoke about the filmmakers she wants to collaborate with in the future. When it was pointed out that Quentin Tarantino has been chasing her for a long time, the actress did not seem to believe the statement.

Josh said, “That's true. No, he said that. Hateful Eight. The Jennifer Jason Leigh part was originally written for you, I believe.” To which Jennifer replied, “I turned it down, which I should not have done."

Josh further asked, "And I think Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, too, didn't he want you?" The actress said, "Well, he did and then everybody was like, ‘She's not pretty enough to play Sharon Tate,' and then they didn't."

She added, “I'm pretty sure it is true. Or it's that thing where I've been telling this story this way for so long that I believe it. No, but I'm pretty sure that happened or he just never was considering me for the part and the internet just, like, went out of their way to call me ugly.”

The role eventually went to Margot Robbie, who played real-life actress and model Sharon Tate, a victim of the 1969 Manson Murders.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood follows fading television actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double and best friend, Cliff Booth, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, respectively. Their lives intersect with Dalton's next-door neighbours, Sharon Tate and Roman Polanski, against the backdrop of the looming Manson Family murders.