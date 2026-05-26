Fans May Have To Wait A Bit For Brad Pitt’s F1 Sequel. The Reason Is…

Brad Pitt's F1 took the chequered flag at the global box office last year with nothing short of a championship victory, prompting immediate calls for a sequel. While producer Jerry Bruckheimer had confirmed months ago that a sequel was in the works, it seems like fans will now have to wait a bit longer for the film.



Actor Kerry Condon, who starred in the first movie, gave an update on the progress around the next part recently.



While promoting her film Pressure, Condon told ScreenRant that scheduling complications may lead to delays for the F1 sequel. The biggest concern- when director Joseph Kosinski will be available.



“Yeah, I have heard about that, and they all love the script, but I guess it's going to be when Joe, our director, is available, and then also we have to go with the F1 schedule. So it might be a little bit of a wait, but I think that's okay,” Condon revealed.



Kosinski has become quite busy since F1 was released. The Top Gun: Maverick director already has another project in the works, a Miami Vice reboot with Austin Butler and Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan. He is also working on an unnamed UFO thriller for Apple. Kosinski was also in talks to direct Top Gun 3, but the director may not be free for the film, Puck reported a few months ago.



Not just that, F1's close relationship with Formula One can also lead to scheduling delays. Since large portions of the first movie were shot during Grand Prix weekends, production schedules are linked to the racing calendar.



F1 starred Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a veteran Formula One driver who returns to the racing circuit to mentor a rookie and save a failing team. The film, also starring Javier Bardem and Damson Idris, became one of Apple's biggest theatrical hits and also earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.



What's Next For Brad Pitt?





While the F1 sequel may not be gearing up for an immediate launch, Brad Pitt has several projects lined up. The 62-year-old will play the lead in The Adventures of Cliff Booth, a spin-off of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. Pitt also has David Ayer's survival thriller, Heart of the Beast, lined up for release in September. The actor may also star in the next installment of the Ocean's franchise, but nothing is confirmed so far.