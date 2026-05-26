Shobhaa De Defends Ananya Panday Amid <i>Chand Mera Dil</i> Bharatanatyam Trolling: 'Call Out The Choreographer And Director'

Ananya Panday's Bharatanatyam sequence in Chand Mera Dil has sparked intense debate online, with a section of social media brutally trolling the actor and even dubbing her performance "Nepo Natyam".

Author and columnist Shobhaa De has now come out in support of the young actor, questioning why the criticism has been directed solely at Ananya.

Speaking about the controversy, Shobhaa said, "She's not a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, and if you have to call out anyone, shouldn't it be the choreographer and the director? Why target her? Not just her, I feel there's an incredible amount of pressure on our young stars and even the older stars, most of whom were not trained classical dancers but were expected to perform classical dances or fusion dances or modern dances - any kind of dance that the director thought was needed for a sequence."

She further highlighted the demands actors face while performing on screen, adding, "They did it, they lip-synched, they danced, they showed expressions. Is all that easy? It's not easy at all. How many Hollywood stars do you know? How many big international stars have to do all of this and look amazing and look fabulous and look in love for the film, for whatever the performance demands?"

Addressing the harsh criticism aimed at Ananya, Shobhaa also pointed out how quickly online audiences can judge actors without considering the full context.

"I haven't watched the film - I've seen clips - but to be constantly trolled and called 'Nepo Natyam', it sounds cute, but she has tried. And like I said, if you have to call out anyone, get the choreographer and get them to answer, though I believe the clip has been taken out of context. Well, you decide," she concluded.

Choreographer's Reaction

Defending Ananya Panday, assistant choreographer Ananya Kurup said that attempting a classical dance form outside one's comfort zone requires both courage and commitment. She also described the actor as 'hardworking' and highlighted the effort she had put in despite limited time.

The comment of the choreographer read, "Trying a classical art form outside your comfort zone takes courage and dedication. Bharatanatyam is something dancers train in for years to perfect the grace, expressions, and technique. @ananyapanday put in genuine hard work and effort in a very short span of time, and that deserves appreciation. Instead of pulling someone down for trying something new, let's encourage artists who challenge themselves and give their best."

Chand Mera Dil marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ananya Panday and Lakshya.

Ananya was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Kartik Aaryan, while Lakshya recently appeared in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, created by Aryan Khan.

ALSO READ: 'Audacity To Put It Up Publicly': Classical Dancers On Ananya Panday's Bharatanatyam In Chand Mera Dil