Shobhaa De Loves Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon In <i>Cocktail 2</i>, Tells Rashmika Mandanna: "Hindi Films Not For You"

Cocktail 2 is about to complete one week since its release, and the film has held steady at the box office. Led by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, the Homi Adajania film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within six days. The film has opened to mixed responses, and the latest critic to slam it is author and columnist Shobhaa De.

Shobhaa De took to Instagram to share a video in which she reviewed Cocktail 2. She said, "Just walked out of watching Cocktail 2. Well, Cocktail 1 it isn't. Woh Cocktail kya tha, yeh kya hai. I feel like I need five negronis to get over this one."

She continued, "Iska na head na tail, kuch bhi nahi hai. The story is absurd. Shahid, you need a new haircut, though you are the best part of the film. But the star by far is Sicily — I wish there was more of Sicily. Rashmika, I am so sorry but Hindi films are just not for you. Kriti, you look great, you have a fabulous bod; actually you did very well."

"But the story — can it be a little more nuanced and meaningful? Two women fighting over Shahid, who then gives a lecture. And then the best line comes from Shahid, who says, 'Love is something you can enjoy for a few days, there's no such thing as love.' It's full of fake gyaan. Clichés of the worst kind. Nice jokes from time to time. But don't even try to compare it to Cocktail, and five negronis are waiting — this is my capsule review."

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection

Cocktail 2 has crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone globally in just six days. The film's total collection now stands at Rs 102.76 crore gross, as reported by trade tracker Sacnilk.

Cocktail 2 saw a steady run on Day 6, adding Rs 5.00 crore net from 9,745 shows across India. This takes its domestic gross to Rs 78.76 crore, with the total India net now at Rs 66.00 crore.

The film also maintained a modest pace overseas, earning Rs 1.25 crore on the day and pushing its international gross to Rs 24.00 crore. Combined, its worldwide gross has now reached Rs 102.76 crore.

Cocktail 2 earned Rs 6.75 crore net each on its first Monday and Tuesday in India. After opening with Rs 13.5 crore on its first day, the film went on to collect Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday in the Indian market (net).

Cocktail 2 is set to face fresh competition at the box office starting Thursday evening (7:30 pm), as multistarrer film Welcome to the Jungle releases.

About Cocktail 2

Homi Adajania's Cocktail wasn't just another rom-com when it arrived in 2012. The Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty starrer gave audiences memorable music, messy relationships, and one of Deepika's most talked-about performances. Naturally, expectations were sky-high when Cocktail 2 was announced.

Fast forward 14 years, and the spiritual sequel is led by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna.

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