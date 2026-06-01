Trisha Shares More 'Magical May' Moments After Vijay's Oath-Taking: 'I'll Smile About It For Long Time'

Trisha Krishnan took to social media and shared some sweet moments from May. The month was special for her as the actress celebrated her birthday on May 4. She turned 43.

In the first picture, Trisha is seen posing with her pet dog. In the second picture, she is seen holding a prayer journal. The third picture is a mirror selfie, with Trisha wearing a floral suit and flaunting her billion-dollar smile.



The fourth picture features a couple of bouquets, which seem to have been received on her birthday. The fifth picture is a no-make-up selfie. The next picture is a quote that reads, "The idea is not to look like 25 in your 40s. The goal is to show women in their 20s that 40s is something to look forward to." The last slide again features her pet.

Trisha captioned her post, "A few more from Magical May I'll be smiling about for a long time to come." Take a look at the post below:

It went viral as soon as she shared it on Instagram. One user wrote, "Seeing you happy is enough for us, our South Queen. Keep smiling, keep shining, and keep collecting beautiful memories," while another commented, "May the happiness from this Magical May stay with you forever and multiply in the days ahead, my queen. @trishakrishnan, lovely pictures."

Other comments read, "Queen will be queen," "Thalaivi," and "Best wishes and have as much fun as you can; your prayers will bring more blessings."

Trisha's Birthday Celebrations

Trisha began her special day with a visit to the Tirupati Temple. On her birthday, Trisha also visited the residence of actor-politician Vijay in Chennai following her Tirumala darshan. She spent some time at his home before being spotted leaving the premises.

In a video that surfaced online, Trisha appeared relaxed and cheerful as she exited Vijay's residence. She acknowledged the paparazzi with a friendly wave and even flashed a thumbs-up, a gesture that many interpreted as a subtle show of support for Vijay, especially as TVK won the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026.

After Vijay's oath-taking on May 10 as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, Trisha shared a video on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Celebrating this magical month." In the video, she was seen celebrating her birthday by cutting a cake.

The video quickly went viral online, especially after Trisha's recent appearance at Vijay's oath-taking ceremony. The actor had attended the event along with her mother, Uma Krishnan.

About Vijay And Trisha

In recent months, Vijay and Trisha have frequently been the subject of online speculation regarding their personal relationship. Despite ongoing rumours, neither actor has publicly addressed these claims.



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