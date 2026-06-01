Sydney Sweeney Rejected Sam Levinson’s Plan To Cut Cassie’s Nude Scenes In Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney's role as Cassie has been one of the most controversial parts of Euphoria, and now creator Sam Levinson is sharing new details about how some of her scenes were developed. Fans have often blamed the creator for overexposing Cassie's character.

Levinson, in a recent interview, revealed that he originally considered filming parts of the season without nudity. However, according to the director, it was actually Sweeney who encouraged him not to hold back.

He explained that Sydney Sweeney disagreed with the idea because she felt it would not make sense for the character she was playing. Cassie's storyline this season involves her life as an OnlyFans model and Levinson said Sweeney believed the show should portray that reality honestly.

While appearing on the Popcast podcast, Sam Levinson said, “When I first wrote it, I thought maybe we shoot all of this and we don't have any nudity.”

“I was talking to her, maybe there are ways to shoot around certain and she looked at me and she's like, ‘Are you kidding? It's like I'm playing an OnlyFans model. You're telling me you're going to skirt around it.' I was like, ‘Yeah, okay. That's a fair point.' So there's always a discussion of what works best for the character. I think she's a totally fearless actor. She's also just wonderfully professional and shows up just game every day.”

“I adore working with her because there's such a kind of flexibility in terms of the performance. I can say, ‘Why don't we try this scene just a little crazier, like a little more humour' and suddenly just this whole other version of the scene can come out just based on her performance. So, there's a lot of trust that we have. I think we're tackling this world of OnlyFans where women are being paid to whisper into an earshaped microphone and lick it. There is a level of absurdity to it that is just fun.”

Euphoria ended on an emotional and heartbreaking note, as the season finale revealed the tragic death of Zendaya's character, Rue. Earlier in the season, the show had also shocked viewers by killing Jacob Elordi's character, Nate.