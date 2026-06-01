Euphoria To End With Season 3? Why Sam Levinson Wants Fans To Watch Final Episodes 

It is now official! HBO's hit teen drama Euphoria will conclude with its third season. Creator Sam Levinson confirmed the news during an appearance on Popcast, The New York Times' music podcast, shortly after the release of the season's penultimate episode.

The announcement does not come as a major surprise. Zendaya had previously hinted in interviews that the third season could be the show's final outing. Speculation about the series' future had also intensified following a four-year gap between Seasons 2 and 3 and reports of behind-the-scenes challenges.

Speaking recently to The Hollywood Reporter, Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming and Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said the delay was necessary to ensure the story evolved in a meaningful way.

“It was important that everyone felt season three was moving the story forward in a meaningful and ambitious way. When Sam began sharing how much more expansive the world of the show would feel this season, there was genuine excitement about returning.”

Levinson also urged viewers not to delay watching the final episodes, warning that major developments would quickly be spoiled online.

“If you're not watching episodes seven and eight live — the moment they drop — they will get spoiled. There's some big things that happen,” he said.

What Was In The Latest Episode?

The latest episode, titled Rain or Shine, delivered one of the season's biggest shocks with the apparent death of Nate Jacobs (played by Jacob Elordi). In a dramatic sequence, Nate is buried alive by loan sharks over a massive debt and is bitten by a rattlesnake before Cassie and Maddy can reach him.

The upcoming finale is expected to explore the aftermath of Nate's death and the growing conflict involving Alamo and Laurie. Rue may face serious consequences following her failed mission, while Cassie and Maddy struggle to process recent events.

Zendaya as Rue Bennett, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Colman Domingo as Ali, Martha Kelly as Laurie, Dominic Fike as Elliot, Chloe Cherry as Faye, Sharon Stone as Patty Lance and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Alamo.

The season also pays tribute to Angus Cloud, who portrayed fan-favorite character Fezco. Cloud died in 2023 at the age of 25 from acute intoxication following an accidental overdose.

When And Where To Watch Euphoria Season 3 Episode 8 In India?

Season 3 consists of eight episodes, with the finale reportedly running for approximately 93 minutes. This makes it the longest episode of the season.

For viewers in India, Euphoria Season 3 Episode 8 will be available to stream from 6:30 AM IST on Monday via JioHotstar through its app and website.

