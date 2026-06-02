<i>Cocktail 2</i> Trailer Leaves Internet 'Disappointed', Fans Say Saif Ali Khan's 'Goofiness Is Missing'

Homi Adajania's Cocktail wasn't just another rom-com when it arrived in 2012. The Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty starrer gave audiences memorable music, messy relationships, and one of Deepika's most talked-about performances. Naturally, expectations were sky-high when Cocktail 2 was announced.

Fast forward 14 years, and the sequel has finally served its first round with a trailer starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. But if social media reactions are anything to go by, many viewers aren't exactly asking for a refill.

One viewer didn't hold back while reacting to the performances, writing, "Kriti and Rashmika are giving tough competition to each other in who'll act worse, and Shahid was just there like adding nothing at all. No emotional hook & fun in whole trailer."

Another user felt the trailer was trying too hard, posting, "#Cocktail2Trailer is verbose, incoherent & is riddled with CHEAP Whatsapp jokes. Dialogues just ramble on without making much sense. Even the story seems too FLAWED at the base level."

Shahid Kapoor's casting also became a talking point. One reaction read, "#Cocktail2 The Trailer is DISAPPOINTING, and #ShahidKapoor is looking Misfit for this character, #KritiSanon is Charming and soul of the Trailer, Rashmika is decent."

For many fans, the biggest issue wasn't just the performances - it was the comparison with the beloved original.

One disappointed viewer wrote, "#Cocktail2Trailer is an absolute disaster! What a major disappointment. #Cocktail2. Instead of bringing back the mature, organic charm of the original film, this trailer looks like a forcefully made, loud, and soul-less project. Zero Chemistry The leads look totally disconnected. The romance feels completely manufactured and lacks that natural spark from the first movie."

Another echoed similar concerns, writing, "#Cocktail2Trailer is a major disappointment. The trailer feels completely disconnected from the soul of the original film. The chemistry between the leads looks weak, the dialogues are forgettable, and the emotional moments fail to create any impact. Even the music, which should have been a strong point for a film like this, sounds generic and uninspiring."

And then came the nostalgia.

While Cocktail 2 may feature a new cast and a fresh story, some viewers clearly found themselves missing the original's leading man. As one post put it, "The goofiness vibe of Saif Ali Khan is missing here."

Even Kriti Sanon fans appeared torn. One user summed up their feelings by writing, "Cocktail 2 trailer is bad, also why is everyone acting like that. Kriti, my girl, I will be there for you, but stop signing such mess."

Written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan, Cocktail 2 is set to hit theatres on June 19, 2026.

ALSO READ: Cocktail 2 Trailer: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika's Confusion Over Pyaar-Dosti