Asked About First Love, Rashmika Mandanna Says, "Happily Married" To Vijay Deverakonda At <i>Cocktail 2</i> Event

Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are gearing up for Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2, which releases in theatres on June 19, 2026. At the trailer launch, all three leads spoke about their 'pehla pyaar' (first love).

What's Happening

Speaking about her first love, Rashmika Mandanna said, "I'm very happy being married right now, so I don't think I should backtrack there."

When Kriti Sanon further asked if she still remembers her first love, Rashmika said, "Why? I'm very happy here, now, (in the) present."

Kriti Sanon also shared her views on first love as she replied to Shahid Kapoor, "Jab hota hai shayad pyaar hai, phir lagta hai shayad nahi tha. (When it happens, it feels like love, and then later on it doesn't). It happens."

Shahid Kapoor added, "I don't think sab ko yaad rehta hai (I don't think everyone remembers). What matters is your aakhri pyaar. Pehla pyaar toh pata bhi nahi hota kya hota hai. (You don't even know what love is at first). But love is when you can settle and you know you can be with someone forever, accept them for however they are."

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Love story

Speaking of Rashmika Mandanna and the epic wedding that followed after her 8 years of relationship with Vijay Deverakonda, they first met on the sets of the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and later collaborated on Dear Comrade (2019). Geetha Govindam, a classic love story, became a huge blockbuster, minting Rs 132 crore at the box office.

After dating for eight years, the couple exchanged put a ring on it in February this year.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in a traditional Telugu ceremony, followed by a Kodava wedding, on February 26 at ITC Mementos, Udaipur.

Days after the Udaipur wedding, the couple hosted a reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad on March 4.

Following their wedding, the couple arranged to distribute sweets across several cities in India. In a note shared on X, the couple wrote, "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With Mithai and Food."

They added, "So on March 1st we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing Annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings :) With Love Vijay & Rashmika."

Sweets were distributed in cities including Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai and Pondicherry.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Rashmika and Vijay's third film together will be Ranabaali, releasing in theatres on September 11.

About Cocktail 2

Helmed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is believed to be a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. Cocktail 2 is set to hit theatres on June 19.

The old musings over pyaar (love) and dosti (friendship) have found a new voice as the Cocktail 2 trailer showcases. But Shahid Kapoor is not sure what lies ahead when friendship finds its way in the breezy air of love.

High on emotion, sentiment, love, drama, melodrama and a quirky sense of comedy, the trailer will surely bring back memories of the old film.

ALSO READ | Cocktail 2 Trailer: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika's Confusion Over Pyaar-Dosti