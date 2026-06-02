Bobby Deol Says No One Can Play Dharmendra On Screen: 'Neither Me, Nor Sunny Deol'

Bobby Deol, the youngest son of the late actor Dharmendra, recently said that no one can portray the legendary actor on screen. He included himself and his elder brother Sunny in the category of 'no one'.

During a recent appearance on the show Aap Ki Adalat, Bobby was asked who he thought would be the best person to portray Dharmendra if a biopic were ever made.

"Nobody. No one can be like him. The kind of person he was, there can never be another," Bobby said.

Someone in the audience recalled an incident in which Dharmendra lashed out at a person for inappropriate behaviour. Referring to the incident, Bobby said his father later cared for the same person he had scolded.

"Dad was the kind of person who could never tolerate anyone speaking unfairly or disrespectfully. He did indeed raise his hand and hit hard. But afterwards, he would bring that same person inside, feed them, give them milk, and buy them new clothes. That's the kind of person he was," Bobby said.

He added, "I always felt bad whenever he hit someone. I have never been like that. Since childhood, I have seen that I never felt the need to raise my hand on anyone, and I don't like doing it either."

A couple of months ago, Bobby Deol received the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Dharmendra at an award function.

"I can see my father's love in all your eyes. My dad touched your hearts without even knowing you, through his work and even through social media. Instagram Reels became his new hobby. He always wanted people to be happy. He believed that every person has a gift, and if we truly believe in ourselves, we can achieve anything in life. That's why he continued working in this industry for so many years," a visibly emotional Bobby said.

Dharmendra died at his Mumbai home weeks before his 90th birthday, on November 24. He had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after complaining of breathlessness.